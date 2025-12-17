Academy Award nominee John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”) has joined the cast of “Sponsor,” Apple Original Films’ psychological thriller starring and co-written by Jason Segel.

Reilly will play Jerry, the titular sponsor to Segel’s Peter, reports Deadline. The film hails from an original idea co-written by Segel and director James Ponsoldt, who also serve as executive producers on Apple’s Emmy Award-nominated comedy “Shrinking.”

Here’s how “Sponsor” is described: The film follows, Peter (Segel), who makes a big mistake when he gets behind the wheel after partying too hard. A terrible accident leaves him with a choice: prison or a recovery program. Convinced he doesn’t have a drinking problem, he begrudgingly shows up to his first meeting and searches for a sponsor. In walks no-nonsense, charismatic yet enigmatic Jerry. Peter is convinced Jerry is the answer to his prayers.

