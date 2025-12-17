Apple introduced the original iPhone in the US, exclusively at AT&T in 2007.

Even though Apple started with AT&T and AT&T was Apple’s biggest US carrier partner for many years, Verizon has become the carrier of choice among iPhone buyers. Over the past twelve months, according to new data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), Verizon had the largest share of US iPhone buyers, with 38%.

AT&T and T-Mobile each had roughly a quarter of the market, with regional and specialty carriers accounting for the rest.

