The Society of Composers & Lyricists has announced the nominees for its seventh annual SCL Awards, which will be handed out in February. Apple TV scored four nominations.

“Drive,” a song written by Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, and John Mayer for the “F1” movie is nominated for “Outstanding Original Song for a Dramatic or Documentary Visual Media Production.” Dave Porter has nabbed a “Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production” nomination for “Pluribus,” while Amanda Jones is up for the same award for “Murderbot.”

Antonia Sanchez is nominated for Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production for “The Studio.” You can find a complete list of nominees here.

About Apple TV

