Apple TV is expanding Legendary’s “Monsterverse “universe with a new prequel series centering on Wyatt Russell’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” character Colonel Lee Shaw, following his early years, reports Deadline.

Russell’s father, Kurt Russell, plays the character in his later years on the original series. Joby Harold (“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi”) will showrun the untitled new series through his banner, Safehouse Pictures, under his new overall deal with Legendary, as well as oversee Legendary’s entire “Monsterverse” franchise for Apple TV, featuring both new and fan-favorite Titans, notes Deadline.

From the article: “The new spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related