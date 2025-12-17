Apple is in preliminary talks with some Indian chip manufacturers to assemble and package the component for the iPhone, according to The Economic Times.

The article says this would “mark a key step up in the value chain for vendors to the tech giant,” the article notes.

Exploratory conversations have reportedly taken place between Murugappa Group-owned CG Semi, which is building an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This will be the first time Apple is evaluating the prospect of having certain chips assembled and packaged in India.

If this happens, it shows that the tech giant is interesting in continuing its growth in India. In September it was reported that Apple had expanded its supply chain in India to nearly 45 companies. This includes local component makers and those who make up the subassembly ecosystem of the iPhone maker. These component suppliers have so far created about 350,000 jobs, including 120,000 direct jobs.

