Apple now allows you to replace the battery on an M5 MacBook Pro more easily, reports 9to5Mac.

The tech giant has simplified the battery replacement process and is selling the battery through its Self Service Repair Store. And Apple is selling the batteries as standalone modules through its Self Service Repair Store, where users can also find the necessary tools to follow Apple’s official repair method.

Previously, manual battery replacement on a Mac laptop required swapping out several modules alongside the battery itself. The new process only requires removing the bottom case and the battery management unit flex cable before accessing the battery.

