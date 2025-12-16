A paywalled report from The Information revealed what the publication claims is Apple’s upcoming plans for its iPhone line-up. Here are the highlights:

° An iPhone 17e, the follow-up to the iPhone 16e, will support “magnetic wireless charging” (almost certainly MagSafe) and sport Apple’s second-generation C1X modem for cellular connectivity.

° An iPhone 18e is set for spring 2027. Like the iPhone 17e, it will have wireless charging.

° Apple is still deciding between the C1X or C2 for he iPhone 18 Pro.

° Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the “iPhone Fold,” will have an aspect ratio similar to that of Apple’s largest iPads when viewed in landscape mode, meaning it will be more wide than tall when unfolded. When closed, the phone will have a display that measures around 5.3 inches. When unfolded, it will sport a larger, 7.7-inch display. As on the iPhone 18 Pro models, a single selfie camera will be embedded in the top-left corner of the device.

° The iPhone Air 2 is still in development for spring 2027. Apple has gone “back to the drawing board and redesigning the iPhone Air because of the first model’s poor sales.”

° Apple is working on the iPhone 20 — the twentieth anniversary edition of the smartphone for fall 2027.

