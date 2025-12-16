Apple’s next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will begin on Thursday, January 1.

“Start the year strong and stay active!” Apple says. “Earn this award by closing all three Activity rings for seven days in a row in January.” The challenge will run from January 7 through January 31.

You can complete the challenge with your Apple Watch using any app that records data to the Fitness app on your iPhone.You can also complete the challenge using Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own workout service that offers a variety of different categories of content. The New Year challenge will be accompanied by an award that can be viewed in the Fitness app, as well as a series of animated stickers that can be used in the Messages app.

