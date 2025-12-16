Apple TV’s “F1 The Movie” is nominated in the Cinematography, Music (Original Score), and Original Song (“Drive”), Sound, and Visual Effects categories of the Academy Awards’ “shortlist.” The streamer’s “The Lost Bus” is also in the Visual Effects list.

The Academy released its shortlists in 12 categories for the 98th annual Academy Awards today. The shortlist a list of top contenders, like “semifinalists,” released by the Academy (AMPAS) in December for specific Oscar categories before final nominations, narrowing down the field from many eligible films to a smaller group (often 10-15) that move forward to the final voting round, giving early hints about potential nominees for the big ceremony.

