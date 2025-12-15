The “Scars” episode (written by Will Smith) of “Slow Horses” has been nominated for best script written for TV in the 38th annual Scripter Awards.

The awards, presented annually by the USC Libraries, honor the writers of the year’s most accomplished film and episodic series adaptations as well as the writers of the works on which they are based. The winners will be announced during a black-tie ceremony on Saturday, January 24, at the Town & Gown ballroom on the USC campus. You can find the complete list of nominees here.

The first five seasons of “Slow Horses” are now streaming on Apple TV. And the series has been renewed for two more seasons.

