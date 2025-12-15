Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: xAI’s lawsuit accusing Apple and OpenAI of anticompetitive practices has less to do with Grok’s App Store visibility, and more to do with a fixation Musk has had since he first acquired Twitter.

° From MacRumors: Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said that he will never agree to share revenue with Apple for external purchases linked from iOS apps, even after a U.S. appeals court ruled that Apple is entitled to charge a reasonable fee for such transactions.

° From Macworld: A leak reveals details of Apple’s secret roadmap: iOS 26.4, iOS 27, and iOS 28

° From AppleInsider: As the court directs Apple and Epic Games to discuss appropriate App Store fees, CEO Tim Sweeney has made it clear that he’ll never back any profit sharing.

° From The MacObserver: iPhone 17 owners report a strange glitch where icons briefly show white grid placeholders, with widgets and graphics also failing to load.

° From Macworld: This test shows how bad Apple Intelligence is—and how much better it’s going to get. Watch Google Gemini destroy Apple Intelligence in this test of AI photo eraser tools.

° From MacVoices Live!: Thinking of giving or getting an Apple Watch for the holidays? You need to hear Jeff Carlson discuss the new edition of Take Control of Apple Watch, Sixth Edition.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related