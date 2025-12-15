If you purchased a new 16GB iPhone or iPad in California, with iOS 8 preinstalled, between September 17, 2014 and September 30, 2016, you could be included in a class action lawsuit.

The name of the lawsuit is Orshan et al. v. Apple Inc., and it is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs claim that Apple sold 16 GB iPhones and iPads with a preinstalled operating system, iOS 8, which occupied approximately 3GB of their device’s 16GB storage capacity. The plaintiffs allege that Apple’s advertising led consumers to believe they would have all 16GB of storage capacity for their personal use. You can read

Apple denies that it did anything improper or unlawful and has asserted numerous defenses to the claims in this case.

On September 30, 2024, the Court allowed the case to proceed as a class action involving purchasers of new 16GB iPhones or iPads in California, with iOS 8 preinstalled, who purchased their devices between September 17, 2014 and September 30, 2016. A trial date has not yet been set.

