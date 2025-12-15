Surprisingly, Apple’s CEO is “only” the highest paid CEO in America, according to FORTUNE.

His annual compensation grew to $74.6 million in 2024, an 18% increase from $63.2 million the year before. His “eye-watering honeypot” is comprised of $58.1 million in stock awards, $12 million in non-equity incentive plan pay, and $1.5 million in other compensation, notes FORTUNE.

Still, his current paycheck is a far cry from what he once earned, the article notes. In 2022, Cook received nearly $100 million, largely due to stock awards, which the company said reflected his “exceptional leadership” and the “unprecedented value” he drummed up for shareholders. However, his pay dropped the next year after the CEO recommended an adjustment “in light of the feedback received,” which followed pushback from Apple staffers and some shareholders.

What’s more, Cook still falls behind six other CEOs in annual compensation: Tesla’s Elon Musk, Axon’s Rick Smith, Coherent’s Jim Anderson, Starbucks’ Brian Niccolmade, GE Aerospace’s Larry Culp, and Ares Management’s Michael Arougheti.

