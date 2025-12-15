Apple Original Films’ “F1 the Movie” is an honoree at the American Cinematheque‘s 5th annual Tribute to the Crafts, which will take place January 16, 2026 at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

Tributes to the Crafts honors those who are at the heart of filmmaking and have exhibited extraordinary work behind the camera over the past year. The evening will celebrate excellence across 13 categories, recognizing the major crafts that shape the best in film. Honorees were selected by a jury of journalists, film historians and cinephiles. You can find a complete list of honorees here.

“F1” is being honored in the Sound category. It’s now streaming on Apple TV.

