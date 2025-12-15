On the heels of the first season finale, Apple TV has announced a season two renewal for the thriller “Down Cemetery Road.”

It stars and is executive produced by Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award winner Emma Thompson. It also stars Golden Globe Award and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson.

Here’s how season two is described: Season two reunites Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) chasing down another twisted mystery. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes.

Produced by 60Forty Films, “Down Cemetery Road” is written by Banks (“Funny Woman”), who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and “Down Cemetery Road” author Mick Herron. Börkur Sigþórssen (“Insomnia”) will serve as lead director for the second season.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related