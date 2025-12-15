The Trump administration has launched the United States Tech Force with the aim “to source the artificial intelligence talent the government needs to win the global AI race and modernize the government.”

It sounds like a new superhero team, but it’s not. The goal is to recruit an initial team of around 1,000 technologists who will be placed in agencies for two-year stints, potentially as soon as March, according to NextGov. While the primary focus of the new program will be recruiting early-career software engineers, data scientists and other technologists, the government will also be onboarding some engineering managers on leaves of absence from private sector companies.

About 20 technology companies have signed on to participate so far. Apple is among the companies who will supply senior managers for the Tech Force. Others include (but aren’t limited to) Adobe, Amazon, AND, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, and Oracle.

