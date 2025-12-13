Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of December 8-12.

° India’s government has come up with another bone-headed idea that Apple will have to oppose.

° Apple exec Johny Srouji is “seriously” considering leaving the company, according to a report from Bloomberg. However, he says he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

° The Apple Manufacturing Academy has launched virtual programming to train more American businesses.

° Three Apple TV series are nominated for Best Television Series — Drama in the Golden Globe Awards.

° Apple TV was recognized with 26 total nominations across 10 programs for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards.

° Apple has announced that Apple Fitness+, its fitness and wellness service, is expanding to 28 new markets.

° Apple has dropped to number 2 on the Wall Street Journal’s Management Top 250 list.

° The Mac defies a two-year trend and sees annual sales growth of 12.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

° Apple Original Films’ ”F1” is among the AAFCA Award’s Top 10 Films of the Year.

° IDC says the foldable smartphone market will grow 30% in 2026 thanks in part to the “iPhone Fold.”

° Apple’s App Store has been accused of unlawfully hosting dozens of apps tied to U.S.-sanctioned companies

° iPad sales in India grew 5.5% annually as of the third quarter of 2025.

° Apple remains the revenue leader in the global TWS market.

° Apple TV has three of the 10 best TV shows as determined by the American Film Institute.

° Apple TV shows have collected 10 nominations in the inaugural Screen Awards, a collaboration between the CBR, ScreenRant, Collider, and MovieWeb websites.

° Apple names this year’s most downloaded App Store apps.

° Apple has persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reverse parts (but not all) of a court order in its battle with Epic Games.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related