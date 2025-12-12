Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Rogue Amoeba’s audio control utility, SoundSource, has just been updated to version 6. The app helps Mac users gain fast menu bar access to their machine’s audio settings, along with powerful per-app control, and the ability to apply effects to any audio.

Version 6 includes dozens of new features and refinements. Among the biggest: grouped output devices, integrated AirPlay streaming, the powerful new Audio Devices window, and lightning-fast audio adjustments with Quick Configs. Licenses for SoundSource can be purchased for a $49 one-time charge. Existing SoundSource users can upgrade to version 6 for just $25.

° – NewSoftwares LLC has launched Folder Lock 10 for Mac, marking the first macOS-compatible version of the data security suite. For the first time, the $39.99 app is available for macOS as a fully native application, built specifically for macOS 13 Ventura and later.

° Feral Interactive has announced the Tides of Torment DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER III is now available for macOS and Linux, alongside the Windows release from Creative Assembly and SEGA. A trailer is viewable here.

Here’s how the game is described: Tides of Torment introduces a new Legendary Lord for the High Elves, Slaanesh and Norsca, as well as a host of deadly battle units, thematic mechanics and narrative arcs in the Immortal Empires campaign. All three DLCs can be purchased as a complete bundle or as individual content packs, each headlined by the following Legendary Lord.

Total War: WARHAMMER III – Tides of Torment is available for macOS and Linux via the Feral Store or Steam for $22.92.

° iFixit has rolled out a new iFixit app that’s available to download from the AppleApp Store. It includes all of the iFixit repair guides in a format that’s ideal for mobile devices, along with a workbench that keeps track of repairs, a battery lifespan predictor, and an AI repair buddy called FixBot.

° Klarna, a global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has made its flexible payment products available when checking out on Apple Pay in France and Italy. Shoppers can now choose Klarna at checkout online and in-app using their iPhone and iPad, or in-store using their iPhone.

° Shelly Group, which specializes in home automation and smart building solutions, has debuted the Shelly Plug Gen4, a privacy-focused smart plug. The company says that it expands upon the popular Gen4 portfolio and “combines advanced connectivity, customizable automation, and robust energy management to deliver effortless, secure control for homes and businesses across North America.”

° Heirloom, an Appalachia–based technology start-up, has officially launched its mobile app on iOS and Android just in time for the holiday season. The company is focused on reshaping how people document their lives and preserve meaningful moments. The launch arrives as families and friends across the country prepare to gather, reconnect, and create new moments together. Heirloom is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Like this: Like Loading...

Related