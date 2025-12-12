“F1 The Movie,” the highest-grossing sports film of all time starring Brad Pitt and hailing from director Joseph Kosinski, makes its global streaming debut on Apple TV today.

Since its wide theatrical release on June 27, 2025, “F1 The Movie” debuted at No. 1 and surpassed $629 million at the global box office. In addition to being the highest-grossing sports film, “F1 The Movie” is this year’s highest-grossing original feature, and the biggest opening for an original live-action film in the U.S. in the last five years, as well as Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing feature to date.

The film boasts an A CinemaScore, along with a 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and continues to fuel wide acclaim as the most authentic racing feature ever made.

About ‘F1 the Movie’

Here’s how “F1 the Movie” is described: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1®’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling Formula 1® team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1® for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1®, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

“F1 The Movie” also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Bardem, and was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competed against the titans of the sport. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1® world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger with the story by Kosinski and Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

