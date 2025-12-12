Apple TV productions have been nominated for six Costume Designers Guild awards. You can find a complete list of nominees here.

“F1 The Movie” is nominated for Excellence in Contemporary Film.

“The Studio” is nominated for Excellent in Contemporary Television.

“Palm Royale” and “Chief of War” are both nominated for Excellence in Period Television. “Palm Royale” is laos nominee for Excellence in Costume Illustration.

“Murderbot” is nominated for Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television.

The 2026 winners will be announced at the annual CDG Awards ceremony on Thursday, February 12, at The Ebell of Los Angeles. The guild will reveals its Hall of Famers and career award recipients in the coming weeks.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related