Apple has released new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3. There are no release notes for the update.

However, MacRumors says that the wearables are getting expanded support for Live Translation in the European Union in iOS 26.2, which is being beta tested and is close to release. So the firmware update could be related to that upcoming functionality.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related