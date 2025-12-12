Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.2, iOS 26.2, iPadOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, vision 26.2, watchOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2. All contain bug fixes and performance tweaks — and more.

macOS Tahoe 26.2

macOS Tahoe 26.2 can be downloaded through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Here are Apple’s release notes:

Edge Light

– Edge Light video effect uses the Mac display to illuminate your face like a virtual ring light when you’re on a video call in low light– Customizable light width and temperature give you control over how you’re lit– Mouse awareness ensures that the light recedes when you need to access content underneath– Option to have the light turn on automatically in low light situations on Mac computers introduced in 2024 and later

Podcasts– Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate more episodes– Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games– Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more– In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead– Connected controller support

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:– AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver’s device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer– Apple News Section links in the sidebar of the News app offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food– Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas– Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks in Apple Music– Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the library were not immediately playable at their release time

iOS 26.2

iOS 26.0.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Here are Apple’s release notes:

Apple Music– Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks on the home tab– Offline lyrics for downloaded songs so you can view them without an internet connection

Podcasts– Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate episodes– Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games– Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more– In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead– Improved support for connected controllers such as Backbone and Razer

– This update also includes enhances and bug fixes.

iPadOS 26.2

iPadOS 26.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Here are Apple’s release notes:

Multitasking

– Multitasking gestures to quickly tile windows or place an app in Slide Over by dragging app icons from the Dock

Apple Music

– Favorite Songs playlist appears in Top Picks on the home tab

– Offline lyrics for downloaded songs so you can view them without an internet connection

Podcasts

– Automatically generated chapters make it easier to navigate episodes

– Links to mentioned podcasts let you see and follow other podcasts mentioned in the episode you’re listening to directly from the player and transcript

Games

– Filters in the Games library let you find games by category, size, and more

– In-game challenge score banners provide real-time updates when someone new has taken the lead

– Improved support for connected controllers such as Backbone and Razer

This update also includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Additional Lock Screen time customization option lets you further adjust its appearance, giving the Liquid Glass material more or less opacity

– Alarms for Reminders help you stay on top of urgent tasks, and provide snooze and Live Activity support if you’re not ready to check the reminder off

– AirDrop codes offer an additional layer of verification when using AirDrop with unknown contacts by providing a code on the receiver’s device that the sender must enter to complete the transfer

– Apple News Section links in the sidebar of the News app offer easy navigation to popular topics like Sports, Politics, Business, and Food

– Multipack accessory pairing in the Home app lets you use the same setup code to easily enroll multiple accessories when sold together

– Flash for alerts in Accessibility Settings offers the additional option to have the device screen flash when you receive a notification

– Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the infinite canvas

– Fixes an issue where pre-release albums in the Apple Music library were not immediately playable at their release time

– Fixes an issue where a Privacy and Security setting may incorrectly be marked as managed by an enterprise organization.

tvOS 26.2

tvOS 26.2 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically.

According to Apple’s release notes, version 26.2 changes the way that profiles work on the ‌Apple TV‌, adding an option to create a profile without an Apple Account. With no need for an Apple Account, profiles can be created for guests and children. For profiles made for kids, there is an age-restricted mode that limits the content that kids can access in the ‌Apple TV‌ app.

vision 26.2

To install visionOS 2.6 on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating. Here are Apple’s release notes:

– This update expands Travel Mode to cars and busses, adds support for hand-drawn content with spatial accessories, and includes other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Apple Vision Pro.– Travel Mode lets passengers use Apple Vision Pro on cars and busses in addition to airplanes and trains– Support for hand-drawn content with spatial accessories like Logitech Muse in Notes, Freeform, and any PencilKit-enabled app– Tables in Freeform can hold text, images, documents, and drawings, with cells that intelligently resize to fit, bringing structure to the content of your board

watchOS 26.2

watchOS 26.2 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery and it needs to be placed on a charger. Here are Apple’s release notes:

-This update includes improvements and bug fixes, including:– Refinements to sleep score classifications and notification controls– An issue where the Music app fails to advance to the next song– Enhanced Safety Alerts can inform you about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies, with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to additional safety guidance (available in the US).

HomePod Software 26.2

Apple has also released HomePod Software 26.2 for the HomePod and HomePod mini. It should install automatically. The updated includes performance and stability improvements

