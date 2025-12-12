Apple has widened its shopping spree for South Bay real estate by paying US$216 million to buy two office buildings on Stevens Creek Boulevard in Cupertino, California, reports SiliconValley.com.

The tech giant has paid about $1.1 billion to scoop up office properties in Santa Clara County so far this year. iPhone maker has now paid about $1.1 billion to purchase office properties in Santa Clara County so far this year. The purchases began in late June and have continued into this week, notes SiliconValley.com.

In June Apple bought a two-building campus in Sunnyvale in the $350 million transaction, according to documents filed on June 26 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office. The Sunnyvale campus that Apple acquired has addresses of 615 and 625 North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale, the county documents show.

What’s more, Apple paid just over $166.9 million to buy a three-building office campus at 10200 North Tantau Avenue in Cupertino in a deal that closed on June 24, county documents show. SiliconValley.com noted that the company paid about $517 million that week alone to buy five office buildings in the South Bay.

