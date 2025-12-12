Spenser Cohen & Anna Halberg have sold Apple Original Films the pitch for a feature adaptation of “The Teacher,” the bestseller from author Freida McFadden, Deadline reports.

The duo will purportedly adapt the novel themselves. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce for Range, with Cohen, Halberg and McFadden set to executive produce. Apple Studios will serve as the studio.

Here’s how the book is described: Published in February 2024, The Teacher is a psychological thriller about a high school math teacher, Eve, who becomes suspicious of a manipulative student, Addie, who was involved in a past scandal with a former teacher. The plot thickens as Eve’s husband, Nate, also a teacher, develops a bond with Addie, leading to a series of twists and secrets that reveal a dark and complex story of revenge.

Cohen & Anna Halberg are best known for are best known for writing and directing Screen Gems’ hit horror pic “Tarot,” which released theatrically last year and grossed just under $50 million, on an $8 million budget.

