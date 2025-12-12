Apple is adding a new Popular Segments feature to Shazam It will show exactly which part of a song is most popular with listeners.

Shazam is a music recognition app/platform that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide.

Here’s who Apple says about the new feature: Popular Segments spotlights the key moments within a track that drove the most Shazam activity within the past week. Available for top tracks ranking on Shazam’s charts and based on Shazam tag volume, this interactive feature displays relative segment popularity throughout a song, allowing users to hover over the graph and reveal precise time markers and corresponding segments.

The feature is rolling out on the Shazam.com website across desktop and mobile platforms. There’s no word on whether it will be added to the Shazam app for the iPhone and iPad.

