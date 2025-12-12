Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Resideo Technologies has launched a new style of smart comfort: the Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat. The smart thermostat streams live video from compatible doorbells on the largest touchscreen in its class.

According to the folks at Resideo, it offers a combination of precision sensing and control, intuitive touchscreen interface and premium design. The Honeywell Home X8S smart thermostat is available on HoneywellHome.com and at U.S. and Canadian retailers for $219.99.

° OtterBox has announced its Frē Series waterproof phone case for iPhone 17 models. It’s fully sealed for WaterProof+ performance, allowing submersion in up to 2 meters of water for 1 hour (IP68). Beyond water protection, the case offers 360° coverage, including an integrated screen protector and sealed port covers, so your device is safeguarded from dust, dirt, and impact.

The OtterBox Frē Series waterproof phone case for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max come in two colorways: Sagebrush (Green) and Black and are available now at OtterBox.com.

° Pebble has announced the Pebble Index 01, a simple smart ring that’s designed for recording information. The Pebble Index 01 is priced at $75 and is available for pre-order from the Pebble website. It will ship in March 2026, and after that, the price will increase to $99.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related