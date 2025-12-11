Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: An Apple Studio Display 2 leak reveals ProMotion, HDR, and A19 chip upgrades. Also, a new leak details Apple’s 2026 iPad strategy, bringing flagship-level chips to more affordable models.

° From 9to5Mac: Researchers used three million days of Apple Watch data to train a disease-detection AI.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s iMessage setup makes government bans almost impossible.

° From AppleInsider: Citi analysts are growing bullish on Apple, pointing to soaring iPhone 17 sales and movement towards the new, improved Siri.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple has corrected an Apple Maps glitch that caused motorists in Australia to get stranded in the middle of nowhere.

° From Wccftech: Apple and Google might soon ask for your age before allowing you to use a smartphone in the U.S.

° From Tom’s Hardware: Framework puts Dell and Apple on blast over “egregious” RAM prices.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the 2025 MacVoices Holiday Gift Guide #6 kicks off with a lively mix of community banter and practical tech recommendations by Bart Busschots, Kirschen Seah, Mike Burke, and Chuck Joiner.

