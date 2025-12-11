Malwarebytes, which specializes in online protection, has launched a new enhanced scan engine for Mac users that the company says provides deeper coverage to hunt for threats anywhere on the hard drive.

This new engine delivers protection against silent threats like infostealers, advanced persistent threats (APTs) and zero-hour malware. To complement the enhanced scan capabilities, users also can choose from three new scan types including one for external drives, alongside manual and scheduled scans.

Malwarebytes tracked a significant surge in stealer activity on Mac machines, with families such as Atomic Stealer and Poseidon among the most prevalent. The enhanced scan engine provides smarter, deeper protection, from these and other modern threats.

“Change is constant in the cybersecurity landscape. We see new threats, new tactics and new scams designed to steal information, money or access from people every single day,” said Michael Sherwood, vice president of Product, Malwarebytes. “Malwarebytes is evolving our technology to stay ahead. This enhanced scan engine responds to these new threats we’ve seen specifically targeting Mac operating systems. We can now conduct smarter, deeper scans to find threats anywhere on the disk.”

New Scan Options

Users can select between different scan options and have the ability to scan external drives.

Quick Scan – Fast scan of common threat locations

Threat Scan – A full system scan to catch new macOS specific threats, now the default option

Custom Scan – Choose specific folders or an external drive to scan

Performance boost for Mac protection

The latest Mac release delivers a major boost in performance, with up to 10x less CPU usage, Sherwood said. You can download a version of the app at the Malwarebytes website.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related