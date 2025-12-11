Idris Elba is planning an Apple TV film version of “This is How It Goes,” reports Deadline.

It’s based on Neil LaBute’s play of the same name. Elba starred in a 2005 West End production of the play alongside Ben Chaplin and Megan Dodds. Elba also stars along with Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”) and Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”) leading. The story follows an interracial couple who reconnect with an old school acquaintance and offer to take him in.

“The original is about a Black man married to a white woman, and a white man comes to move into their house, and it’s about what happens to their relationship,” Elba said of the story. “I bought the rights to the film and transposed the story. So it’s a white man married to a Black woman, and a Black man comes to live in their house. It’s an incredible examination of marriage, trust, and race.”

Elba will also star in a second season of “Hijack.” The eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly until February 25, 2026.

Here’s how it’s described: In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

