Counterpoint Research expects foldable smartphone panel shipments to grow 46% year-over-year in 2026, driven by Apple’s procurement for its first foldable.

The tech giant is expected to bring renewed interest in the foldables category. Counterpoint says the “iPhone Fold” will help the book-type form factor solidify its dominant position in 2026.

“Apple is the key driver as it starts to procure panels for its first foldable iPhone,” said Counterpoint Associate Director Guillaume Chansin. “We also think a foldable iPhone is going to reinvigorate the broader market, helping to massively grow panel shipments in 2026.”

About the iPhone Fold

The iPhone Fold is expected to arrive in the last half of 2026. Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to debut in the last half of 2026. Here’s a round-up of all the rumors concerning it:

° It will cost around $2,400.

° It drop the physical SIM card slot in favor of eSIM technology only.

° It may have the biggest-ever battery in an iPhone.

° It will feature a 24MP under-display selfie camera on the inner screen.

° It will include another 24MP selfie sensor on the cover display.

° It might come with only two rear-facing cameras: a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor.

° Touch ID will return as a side button, as Face ID may be absent due to thickness and internal space constraints.

° The foldable iPhone will have a book-style design, featuring an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and an approximately 5.5-inch outer display.

° The rear camera will feature a dual-lens setup, with one front-facing camera available in both folded and unfolded states.

° It will measure 9–9.5mm thick when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded.

° The hinge will combine stainless steel and titanium alloy, while the casing opts for titanium alloy.

° It will use the same high-density battery cells as the ultra-thin iPhone 17.

