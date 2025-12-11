Apple wants the iPhone and/or Apple Watch to call for help in a motorcycle accident as evidenced by a new patent filing.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing — which is dubbed “Two-Wheeled Vehicle Crash Detection on Mobile Device” — Apple says it relates generally to using a mobile device to detect when a user has been in an accident while riding a two-wheeled vehicle.

Apple notes that when a motorcycle rider is injured or otherwise incapacitated in an accident, the rider may be unable to use their mobile phone to call for emergency assistance. This is particularly dire if the accident occurs in a location where there are no bystanders who can assist the rider.

The patent filing involves motorcycle crash detection on one or more crash devices (e.g., smartwatch, smartphone etc.). If the Apple Watch or iPhone determines that there has indeed been a serious crash and the rider or riders don’t respond to prompts the devices, emergency services would be called.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: Embodiments are disclosed for crash detection on one or more mobile devices (e.g., smartwatch and/or smartphone). In some embodiments, a method comprises: detecting, with at least one processor, a motorcycle crash event on a crash device; extracting, with the at least one processor, multimodal features from sensor data generated by multiple sensing modalities of the crash device; computing, with the at least one processor, a plurality of crash decisions based on a plurality of machine learning models applied to the multimodal features; and determining, with the at least one processor, that a motorcycle crash has occurred involving the crash device based on the plurality of crash decisions and a severity model.

