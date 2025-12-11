Apple TV has revealed the lineup of musicians and guest stars joining Emmy Award-nominated “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” for its second season, premiering globally on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The Super Music Friends and special guests feature an all-star mix of acclaimed and Grammy-winning artists including Santigold, Ziggy Marley, Sharon Van Etten, Sleigh Bells, Yola, Still Woozy, Silversun Pickups, Chicano Batman, The Aquabats! and Hemlocke Springs. Viewers will also hear fresh jingles from Freedom Fry, Turnpike Troubadours, Ginger Root, CHVRCHES, King Tuff, Mates of State, Hatchie, Sylvan Esso and Chai. In addition, the new season features returning fan favorites and new guest stars including Billy Eichner (“Bros”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), David Arquette (“Scream”), Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) and more.

Inspired by the original “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” the new 10-episode season is led by rising star Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam and features original cast members Brobee (Amos Watene), Foofa (Emma Penrose), Muno (Adam Deibert), Toodee (Erin Pearce) and Plex (Christian Jacobs). Season two brings this group together with a new roster of musical guests to create dynamic performances and original songs that help kids and families uncover life lessons through music, movement and joyful discovery.

Season one of “Yo Gabba Gabbaland!” was recently nominated for a 2025 Children’s & Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Costume Design / Styling.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

