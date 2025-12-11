Apple has teamed up with Mattel for a “All the Toys, All the Joy” promo.

It offers a 30% discount on Mattel toys when using Apple Pay to check out on the Mattel website. The deal is available from December 8 to December 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific). To get the discount, you’ll have to use ‌Apple Pay‌ for their purchase on the Mattel website, and enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.

The deal excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, taxes, and Mattel Creations Memberships. There are no minimum or maximum purchase limits listed, so the deal should apply to all purchases made on the website through December 14.

