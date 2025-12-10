Protests outside of an Apple Store in Portland, Oregon continue in retaliation to ICEBlock being removed, as protestors show up in Santa suits to demand the app’s return, reports AppleInsider.

There are two more planned protests before Christmas. The “Protest Apple’s Censorship” protest will occur again on December 13 and December 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. PST according to the event page.

Yesterday the developer of the ICE tracking app is suing Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alleging they leaned on Apple to yank it from the App Store, according to The Daily Beast.

ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron’s complaint accuses government officials of coercing the tech giant into removing the application—a crowdsourcing tool that alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nearby—in violation of Aaron’s free-speech rights, the article adds.

