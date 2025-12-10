iPad sales in India grew 5.5% annually as of the third quarter of 2025, according to new data from Omedia.

The research group says Apple sold 242,000 tablets for 15.4% market share in the country. That compares to sales of 230,000 iPads and 11.9% market share in 2024.

Apple is now the second biggest tablet company in India. The first is Samsung, which sold 591,000 tablets in the third quarter of 2025 for 37.7% market share.

