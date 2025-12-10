Apple has previewed Apple Nodia, its fifth Apple retails store in India. It opens at 1 pm (local time) on December 11.

Apple Nodia is located in the DLF Mall of India in Noida, one of India’s largest shopping centers. It will employ more than 80 team members. There is, as you’d expect, an in-store Apple Pickup point for collecting online orders, dedicated business teams, and a Genius Bar.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 548 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related