“The Brothers Lionheart,” Media Res‘ series adaptation of Astrid Lindgren’s beloved children’s fantasy novel, has landed at Apple TV for development, reports Deadline.

It’s co-created by Oscar-winning filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), who is set to direct all episodes, and Tony and Olivier Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens (“Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime”), the article adds.

Here’s how the upcoming series is described: Adapted from Lindgren’s bestseller, The Brothers Lionheart follows two brothers who share an unconditional love that transcends life itself. Jonathan and Karl Lion journey through the magical realm of Nangijala, where whispered prophecies, terrifying dragons, and a tyrannical emperor force them to become the heroes their bond demands.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related