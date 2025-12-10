Apple TV shows have collected 10 nominations in the inaugural Screen Awards, a collaboration between the CBR, ScreenRant, Collider, and MovieWeb websites.

“Pluribus” and “Severance” are nominated for Best TV Series.

Rhea Seehorn of “Pluribus” is nominated for Best Lead Performance by an Actress — TV.

Adam Scott of “Severance” and Seth Rogan of “The Studio” are both nominees for “Best Lead Performance by an Actor — TV.

Patricia Arquette of “Severance” is nominated for “Best Supporting Performance by an Actress — TV.”

John Turturro and Trammel Tillman of “Severance” are both nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor — TV.

“Pluribus” and “The Studio” are both nominated for Best New TV Series Debut.

