Apple TV has nabbed three out of 10 slots on the American Film Institute’s “10 best TV shows of 2025” list.

However, it didn’t place any moves in the “10 best movies” list. Here are the 10 shows in the list (in alphabetical order:

Adolescence

Andor

Death by Lightning

The Diplomat

The Lowdown

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

The Studio

“Pluribus,” Severance,” and “The Studio” are all Apple TV shows. The list is for “ outstanding television programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”

