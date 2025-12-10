Global TWS [true wireless stereo] shipments reached 92.6 million units in the third quarter of 2025, up just 0.33% year-over-year (YoY), according to Omdia’s latest research.

Apple remained the global revenue leader despite a 4% shipment decline, capturing around half of all TWS market value through ecosystem strength and premium positioning. Its latest generation AirPods Pro 3 strengthens health tracking through integrated heart-rate sensing, demonstrating how ecosystem stickiness outweighs unit volume in the premium tier, notes Omedia.

Although overall growth was modest, shipments of Open Wireless Stereo (OWS), a type of non-in-ear TWS device, surpassed 10 million units, marking a 69% increase year-over-year, according to Omdia. This growth offset a 4% decline in conventional TWS shipments, which totaled 82 million units.

