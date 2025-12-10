Apple has named this year’s most downloaded U.S. App Store apps and games in 2025.

According to the post at the Apple App Store, ChatGPT was the number one free app that ‌iPhone‌ users downloaded in 2025, followed by Threads, Google, TikTok, and WhatsApp. Google Gemini was the only other chatbot app to make the list, coming in at number 10. uded HotSchedules, Shadowrocket, and Procreate Pocket.

The top free iPhone games are Block Blast, Fortnite, and Roblox, while Minecraft, Balatro, and Heads Up were among the top paid ‌iPhone‌ games. YouTube was the number one free ‌iPad‌ app downloaded in 2025, followed by ChatGPT, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Top paid ‌iPhone‌ apps include Procreate, Procreate Dreams, forScore, ToonSquid, and Nomad Sculpt were the top paid ‌iPad‌ apps. Roblox, Block Blast, and Fortnite were the top free ‌iPad‌ games, with Minecraft, Geometry Dash, and Stardew Valley taking the top three spots on the paid ‌iPad‌ game list.

Apple also included the most downloaded Apple Arcade games. NFL Retro Bowl ’26, NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition, and Balatro+ were at the top of the list.

