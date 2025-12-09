The latest research from Omdia shows that personal computer (PC) shipments (excluding tablets) to the United States fell 1% year-on-year in quarter three (Q3) 2025 to 17.7 million units, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline.

However, the Mac defied the trend. More on that below. Even with two consecutive quarters of overall decline, Omdia’s outlook for the holiday season remains positive and the US PC market is still expected to grow in 2025, with full-year shipments forecast to increase by 4%.

In the third quarter of 2025, Apple sold 3.2 million Macs for 17.9% market share. That’s up from sales of 2.8 million Macs and 15.8% market share in the third quarter of 2024.

Apple is the fourth largest computer vendor in the U.S. Ahead of it are: HP (24.4% market share), Dell (22.5% market share), and Lenovo (18.1% market share). However, both HP and Dell saw annual sales decline 0.2%, while Lenovo saw annual growth of 3.7%.

