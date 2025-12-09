Apple has announced that this holiday season, Apple Arcade players can dive deeper into the world of the hit game Sneaky Sasquatch.

On December 16, even more farming adventures are sprouting up in the new Harvest to Harbor update, with the ability to grow and harvest mushrooms, and a new Crop Market. Players will monitor peak prices, strategically sell their harvests, and maximize profits, just as any clever Sasquatch would, Apple says.

Sneaky Sasquatch fans can also visit select Apple Store locations worldwide to spot a Sasquatch at a Today at Apple session or join a dance party on the big screen. Families can sign up for a Kids: Draw with Sneaky Sasquatch session to spark some creative fun.

Kids can help Sasquatch create a festive party scene on iPad using drawing tools to decorate and customize Sasquatch’s disguise with stickers — all while learning new digital art skills. This session will run every weekend through January 6. Visitors can also try out the game at the Apple Arcade bay.

In Los Angeles, Apple is bringing the world of Sneaky Sasquatch to life at Apple The Grove. This interactive installation will be open to the public on Friday, December 12, and Saturday, December 13, and attendees can snap a photo with Sasquatch, find hidden items for special prizes, and indulge in treats by the campfire.

And that’s not all for Arcade players this season. Hit games SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition, Subway Surfers+, and NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+ joined the service this month, and there’s more to come. On January 8, the service is bringing four new games to kick off the new year: Cozy Caravan, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, True Skate+, and Potion Punch 2+.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

