Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: A new image shared by prototype collector and leaker Kosutami appears to show parts designed for an unreleased all-black Apple Vision headset.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple and Google are teaming up to make it easier to switch between Android and iPhone devices. The two companies say that they’ve developed new features that streamline the process of moving data between each platform as part of a joint collaboration.

° From The MacObserver: Mac users want to delete Apple Intelligence to reclaim storage space, but built-in system limits and risky workarounds make removal unsafe.

° From Macworld: The iPhone SE is obsolete, and so is hope for a ‘normal’ iPhone Apple’s biggest mistake was failing to properly replace the SE.

° From Cult of Mac: Here’s the real reason Meta poached Apple’s Alan Dye.

° From AppleInsider: Rivian is moving its digital key to support Apple Car Key, no app required, which means owners can unlock a vehicle through Apple Wallet on an iPhone or Apple Watch.

° From Deadline: Netflix plans to keep selling Warner Brothers shows to streamers such as Apple TV.

