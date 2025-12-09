Beginning December 10, 2025, a new Australian law will require certain social media platforms operating in Australia to prevent people under 16 from having a social media account.

Impacted developers are responsible for making sure they follow the requirements of the new law, including deactivating any existing accounts for users under 16 and monitoring new signups. Apple is addressing the situation in a new post for developers dubbed “New Requirements for Social Media Apps in Australia.”

