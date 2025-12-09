Apple Original Films’ “F1” is among the Top 10 Films of the Year as determined by the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA).

And the movie’s Damson Idris is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be honored February 8 during a ceremony at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The African-American Film Critics Association is the world’s largest group of Black film critics that gives various annual awards for excellence in film and television. It was founded in 2003 in New York City.

