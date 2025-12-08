Apple has announced that, starting today, satellite messages will be available in Japan for iPhone 14 or later or Apple Watch Ultra 3 users.

This feature helps users stay connected with family and friends even when they are out of mobile phone communication or Wi-Fi. When a user tries to send a message outside of cellular or Wi-Fi, a message via satellite automatically prompts them to connect to the nearest satellite, and the iPhone lock screen, the Apple Watch screen, and can be connected immediately from the message app.

After connecting, users can send and receive text, emoji, and Tapback via iMessage and SMS. iMessages transmitted via satellite have built-in privacy from the beginning and are end-to-end encrypted.

With the built-in satellite demo, users can learn more about how to connect to satellites on iPhone or Apple Watch. In the corresponding model, Dynamic Island shows the strength of the satellite communication connection, and if the connection can be improved, instruct the user to turn left or right.

Messages via satellites are added to the emergency SOS via satellite and the “Find” function via satellite, which are already available in Japan. The purpose of emergency SOS via satellite is to be used when the user encounters an emergency in a place where the signal does not reach.

Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to report emergencies by text to the public emergency call service and notify emergency contacts. “Find” via satellite allows users to share location information with friends and family.

Messages via satellite are provided to Japanese users using iPhone 14 or later with iOS 18 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 3 with watchOS 26 or later.

