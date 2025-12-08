The developer of an ICE tracking app is suing Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, alleging they leaned on Apple to yank it from the App Store, according to The Daily Beast.

ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron’s complaint accuses government officials of coercing the tech giant into removing the application—a crowdsourcing tool that alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nearby—in violation of Aaron’s free-speech rights, the article adds.

On October 3 it was announced that Apple had removed the tracking app know as ICEBlock, a piece of crowdsourced iPhone software, from its App Store. The Department of Justice reportedly raised concerns that it put law enforcement officers at risk.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related