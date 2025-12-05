Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

Samsung and Apple captured five spots each in the top-10 list, which contributed 20% of the overall global smartphone volume for the quarter. 5G smartphones captured the top five spots for the first time in a Q3 as the tech becomes standard and a key consumer preference across regions.

The iPhone 16 led the market with 4% volume share, maintaining the first position for the third consecutive quarter. Thanks to a sales boost in India driven by festive promotions and sustained recovery in Japan, the iPhone 16 was able to restrict the iPhone 16 series’ seasonal decline due to the iPhone 17 series launch, according to Counterpoint.

The iPhone 16 Pro models, however, saw a steeper decline as the highest contributing markets, like the US, UK and China, saw more consumers opting for the iPhone 17 series over the predecessor.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max secured the tenth position in the list for the quarter and was the best-selling model in September 2025 despite limited availability towards the end of the quarter. The sales are also being pushed by COVID-era iPhone buyers looking for a smartphone replacement.

