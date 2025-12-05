In a post on X , Chan Karunamuni, a human interface designer at Apple, wrote that he “could not be more excited” for the new design era under Steve Lemay.

“Steve’s been my manager for my entire 15 year career so far at Apple and I could not be more excited for this new era,” he wrote.

But let’s back up. Lemay was announced as the new leader of Apple’s user interface design team as the current leader, Alan Dye, is ditching the company for Meta.

“Steve Lemay has played a key role in the design of every major Apple interface since 1999,” CEO Tim Cook told Bloomberg. “He has always set an extraordinarily high bar for excellence and embodies Apple’s culture of collaboration and creativity.”

Lemay has a long design record at the company. He’s helped shape macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and visionOS. Lemay joined Apple in 1999 and was most recently a designer in the company’s human interface design group, which was headed up by Dye.

And Karunamuni isn’t the only one endorsing Lemay. Software designer Ben Hylak, a former colleague of Lemay posted on X that “steve lemay is by far the best designer i have ever met or worked with in my entire life. literally taught me what design is.”

